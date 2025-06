SportPet Designs is a pet consumer goods company with locations in Wisconsin and California. They recently merged with Mission Pets to become a pet lifestyle leader in the US and beyond. Their mission is to create products that enhance the human and pet bond, with an eye for style and tested for durability, safety, and value. Their brands include Harry Barker, Kitty City, Chew King, and Sport Pet, all focused on improving endlessly and maintaining environmentally responsible manufacturing.