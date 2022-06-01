← Company Directory
Segra
    Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network of over 30,000 miles that connects more than 10,000 locations and six data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, and healthcare organizations. In addition, Segra delivers high-speed, fiber-based integrated telecommunications services to residential and business customers in portions of Virginia under the Lumos Networks brand name and in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina under the NorthState brand name.

    http://www.segra.com
    1993
    900
    $100M-$250M
