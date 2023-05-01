Company Directory
Quantum
    Quantum Corporation provides digital video and unstructured data storage and management products worldwide. Its offerings include asset management and workflow orchestration platforms, software systems for high-speed ingest and management of digital video and image datasets, tape systems for long-term data storage, backup appliances for disaster recovery, and products for video surveillance and security. The company also offers managed services, customer support agreements, software subscriptions, installation, and consulting and training services. Quantum sells its products through a network of distributors, resellers, and direct marketing channels.

    http://www.quantum.com
    1980
    905
    $250M-$500M
