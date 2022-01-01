Estimated Total Value: $13,554
5 days a week
8 weeks
$0 per year contributed by employer
16 weeks
15 days
9 days
2 programs, 6 free counseling sessions/year
STD: up to 60%, max $2,500/week up to 12w, LTD: up to 60%, max $12,000/month
5 days a week
5 days a week. Provided to those in the office working late
Once a Quarter, our staff members are offered a $0 enrollment opportunity
$100 per month
Up to $100/month, purchase up to $250 every 2 years (with justification)
Work authorization and visa
100% match on the first 1% of base salary up to $0
$5K per hire, $10K for Engineering hires, payable after 90 days.
up to 3 paid days off ( immediate family member).
up to 3 paid days per year.
Quantcast allows staff members to choose between a Mac or PC computer.