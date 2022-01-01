← Company Directory
Quantcast
Quantcast Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $13,554

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    $0 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Pet Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Sick Time

    9 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

    2 programs, 6 free counseling sessions/year

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: up to 60%, max $2,500/week up to 12w, LTD: up to 60%, max $12,000/month

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Dinner $2,600

    5 days a week. Provided to those in the office working late

  • Gym Discount

    Once a Quarter, our staff members are offered a $0 enrollment opportunity

    • Home
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • Company Phones

    Up to $100/month, purchase up to $250 every 2 years (with justification)

  • Immigration Assistance

    Work authorization and visa

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $1,200

    100% match on the first 1% of base salary up to $0

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus Program

    $5K per hire, $10K for Engineering hires, payable after 90 days.

  • Bereavement

    up to 3 paid days off ( immediate family member).

  • Jury Duty

    up to 3 paid days per year.

  • Computer

    Quantcast allows staff members to choose between a Mac or PC computer.

    Other Resources