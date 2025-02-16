All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia at OZON ranges from RUB 5.66M per year for 20 to RUB 6.03M per year for 21. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 5.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OZON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
18
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
19
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
20
RUB 5.66M
RUB 4.46M
RUB 384K
RUB 815K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***