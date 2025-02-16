Salaries

Software Engineering Manager

All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

OZON Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia at OZON ranges from RUB 5.66M per year for 20 to RUB 6.03M per year for 21. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 5.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OZON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 17 RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- 18 RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- 19 RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- 20 RUB 5.66M RUB 4.46M RUB 384K RUB 815K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Contribute

