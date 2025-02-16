← Company Directory
OZON
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

OZON Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Russia at OZON ranges from RUB 2.1M per year for 17 to RUB 5.3M per year for 22. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.36M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OZON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
17
Junior(Entry Level)
RUB 2.1M
RUB 2.03M
RUB 0
RUB 63.8K
18
Middle
RUB 3.14M
RUB 2.85M
RUB 85.1K
RUB 200K
19
Senior
RUB 4.51M
RUB 3.78M
RUB 0
RUB 732K
20
Lead
RUB 5.11M
RUB 4.28M
RUB 19.7K
RUB 808K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

RUB 14.43M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.71M+ (sometimes RUB 27.05M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at OZON?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at OZON in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 8,083,378. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OZON for the Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 3,031,433.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OZON

Related Companies

  • SelectQuote
  • XING
  • Stewart Title
  • Hays
  • Franklin Templeton
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources