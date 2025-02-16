Software Engineer compensation in Russia at OZON ranges from RUB 2.1M per year for 17 to RUB 5.3M per year for 22. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.36M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OZON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
17
RUB 2.1M
RUB 2.03M
RUB 0
RUB 63.8K
18
RUB 3.14M
RUB 2.85M
RUB 85.1K
RUB 200K
19
RUB 4.51M
RUB 3.78M
RUB 0
RUB 732K
20
RUB 5.11M
RUB 4.28M
RUB 19.7K
RUB 808K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
