All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Russia at OZON totals RUB 3.17M per year for 18. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OZON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
18
RUB 3.17M
RUB 2.69M
RUB 0
RUB 482K
19
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
20
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***