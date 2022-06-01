← Company Directory
OneMain Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company

OneMain Financial Salaries

OneMain Financial's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $211,050 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OneMain Financial. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $132K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Software Engineer
Median $86.8K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Business Analyst
$80.4K
Data Analyst
$85.4K
Financial Analyst
$211K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OneMain Financial is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OneMain Financial is $109,375.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OneMain Financial

Related Companies

  • Nelnet
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources