← Company Directory
Offerpad
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Offerpad that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hi! We’re Offerpad, the new way to buy and sell a home! With our extensive firsthand experience buying, selling, renting and renovating properties across the country, we’re reinventing the home sale process to give homeowners more convenience, control and certainty with the best way to buy and sell a home. Period! Coupling our powerful, proprietary iBuying technology with the human touch of our local real estate experts, Offerpad sets itself apart with a personalized customer experience to make buying and selling homes easy. Our exclusive, one-stop Real Estate Solutions Center features custom selling solutions, services and options — including express cash offers and flexible home listing services — that empower customers to sell and buy a home their way.

    offerpad.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    630
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Offerpad

    Related Companies

    • Move
    • Zumper
    • realtor.com
    • HouseCanary
    • Knock
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources