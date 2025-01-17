Software Engineer compensation in Korea, South at Naver ranges from ₩69.69M per year for L2 to ₩150.04M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩93.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naver's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
₩69.69M
₩59.69M
₩3.5M
₩6.5M
L3
₩94.66M
₩77.41M
₩10.86M
₩6.39M
L4
₩110.53M
₩91.65M
₩9.91M
₩8.97M
L5
₩150.04M
₩122.88M
₩16.66M
₩10.5M
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₩42.59M+ (sometimes ₩425.87M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title