Software Engineer compensation in Korea, South at Naver ranges from ₩69.69M per year for L2 to ₩150.04M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Korea, South package totals ₩93.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Naver's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 (Entry Level) ₩69.69M ₩59.69M ₩3.5M ₩6.5M L3 ₩94.66M ₩77.41M ₩10.86M ₩6.39M L4 ₩110.53M ₩91.65M ₩9.91M ₩8.97M L5 ₩150.04M ₩122.88M ₩16.66M ₩10.5M

