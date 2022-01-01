Company Directory
MOLOCO
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MOLOCO Salaries

MOLOCO's salary ranges from $72,637 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Korea, South at the low-end to $684,530 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MOLOCO. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
SWE II $203K
Senior SWE $347K
Data Scientist
Median $129K
Sales
Median $137K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

68 21
68 21
Data Science Manager
Median $290K
Human Resources
$378K
Information Technologist (IT)
$74.8K
Marketing
$238K
Partner Manager
$249K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$685K
Recruiter
$72.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At MOLOCO, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At MOLOCO, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MOLOCO is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $684,530. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MOLOCO is $220,812.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MOLOCO

Related Companies

  • PLANOLY
  • Innovid
  • AppsFlyer
  • Kochava
  • KeepTruckin
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources