← Company Directory
AppsFlyer
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AppsFlyer Salaries

AppsFlyer's salary ranges from $35,814 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Thailand at the low-end to $147,000 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppsFlyer. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $121K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $144K
Business Analyst
$95.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Customer Service
$39.5K
Data Analyst
$85.3K
Data Scientist
$141K
Human Resources
$85.4K
Marketing
$54K
Product Designer
$85.4K
Product Manager
$133K
Program Manager
$125K
Recruiter
$147K
Sales
$35.8K
Technical Program Manager
$125K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At AppsFlyer, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AppsFlyer is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppsFlyer is $108,183.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AppsFlyer

Related Companies

  • PLANOLY
  • MOLOCO
  • Button
  • Kochava
  • Intercom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources