All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at MITRE ranges from $115K per year for Associate Data Scientist to $135K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MITRE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$115K
$114K
$0
$833
Intermediate Data Scientist
$123K
$123K
$0
$292
Senior Data Scientist
$135K
$135K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
