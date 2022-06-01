← Company Directory
Michaels Stores
    About

    The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company owns and operates more than 1,200 stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high quality custom and specialty framing merchandise, and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor industry.

    http://www.michaels.com
    Website
    1973
    Year Founded
    11,150
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources