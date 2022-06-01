← Company Directory
Metronet
Top Insights
    At MetroNet, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge technology combined with outstanding customer care. We are a fast-growing telecommunication company, offering 100% fiber-optic technology. MetroNet specializes in fiber to the premise TV, voice and internet services that provide our customers with some of the fastest internet speeds in the world. Recognized for being one of the Best Places to Work in 2020 by Glassdoor. We are committed to revolutionizing the industry by enhancing the overall customer experience and optimizing the talent of our valued associates. We’re looking for tech-savvy, innovative thinkers to join our team and help us create what’s next!We are committed to cultivating and preserving a culture of inclusion and connectedness. We strive to continually lead with our values and beliefs that enable associates to develop their potential, bring their full self to the workplace, and engage in a world of inclusion.

    metronetinc.com
    2005
    1,050
    $250M-$500M
