Lucero Energy Corp. is an independent oil company based in Calgary, Canada. It focuses on acquiring, developing, and producing oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in North Dakota's Williston Basin area. The company holds interests in various formations and areas, including Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole. Formerly known as PetroShale Inc., it changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp. in May 2022.