Keywords Studios
    • About

    Keywords Studios is an international technical and creative services provider to the global video games industry and beyond. We bring to life digital content that entertains, connects, challenges and educates people worldwide. Established in 1998, and now with more than 65 facilities in 22 countries strategically located in Asia, the Americas, Australia and Europe, we provide integrated art creation, marketing services, software engineering, testing, localization, audio and customer care services across more than 50 languages and 16 games platforms to a blue-chip client base of more than 950 clients across the globe.

    keywordsstudios.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    8,350
    # of Employees
