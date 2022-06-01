Our mission is to empower kids to discover their best futures by providing expert mentorship, strong community, and a joyful learning experience.Juni was founded in 2017 by Stanford alums Vivian Shen and Ruby Lee. Their goal in starting Juni was to provide the education opportunity they wished they had when they were students. As students, they felt learning was an uphill battle - and desired three things in their education: 1. Caring mentors2. Strong support from friends 3. Understanding teachers Juni works for students and parents because it’s modeled after those three pillars. Juni Instructors provide critical mentorship, the Juni Community provides friends and collaboration, and the dynamic curriculum empowers students to be curious. “We believe that joyful learning will empower kids everywhere to discover, and then achieve whatever future they can dream of” - Vivian and RubyJuni is backed by Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, Y Combinator Co-founder Jessica Livingston, Arielle Zuckerberg, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and was recently featured in Forbes, Fortune, and TechCrunch.