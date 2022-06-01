← Company Directory
Juni Learning
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Juni Learning that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Our mission is to empower kids to discover their best futures by providing expert mentorship, strong community, and a joyful learning experience.Juni was founded in 2017 by Stanford alums Vivian Shen and Ruby Lee. Their goal in starting Juni was to provide the education opportunity they wished they had when they were students. As students, they felt learning was an uphill battle - and desired three things in their education: 1. Caring mentors2. Strong support from friends 3. Understanding teachers Juni works for students and parents because it’s modeled after those three pillars. Juni Instructors provide critical mentorship, the Juni Community provides friends and collaboration, and the dynamic curriculum empowers students to be curious. “We believe that joyful learning will empower kids everywhere to discover, and then achieve whatever future they can dream of” - Vivian and RubyJuni is backed by Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, Y Combinator Co-founder Jessica Livingston, Arielle Zuckerberg, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and was recently featured in Forbes, Fortune, and TechCrunch.

    https://junilearning.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    690
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Juni Learning

    Related Companies

    • Edmentum
    • Upkey
    • Xello
    • Cambium Learning Group
    • Vedantu
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources