Xello
Xello Salaries

Xello's salary ranges from $70,052 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Canada at the low-end to $238,800 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xello. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$239K
Technical Program Manager
$96.9K
UX Researcher
$70.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Xello is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xello is $96,908.

