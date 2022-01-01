← Company Directory
Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Salaries

Integral Ad Science's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $363,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Integral Ad Science. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Product Manager
Median $363K
Data Scientist
Median $137K
Information Technologist (IT)
$320K
Sales
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$269K
Solution Architect
$159K
UX Researcher
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Integral Ad Science is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $363,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Integral Ad Science is $167,100.

