← Company Directory
Intapp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Intapp that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by 1,600 of the world’s top private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire relationship lifecycle — from strategy through origination and execution — to drive optimal outcomes.

    http://www.intapp.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    720
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Intapp

    Related Companies

    • Qualtrics
    • Medallia
    • Cornerstone OnDemand
    • FICO
    • CDW
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources