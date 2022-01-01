← Company Directory
iCIMS
iCIMS Salaries

iCIMS's salary ranges from $74,456 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Ireland at the low-end to $153,000 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iCIMS. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$102K
Product Designer
$111K
Product Manager
$74.5K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
Technical Program Manager
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iCIMS is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iCIMS is $110,000.

Other Resources