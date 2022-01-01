← Company Directory
HTC Global Services
HTC Global Services Salaries

HTC Global Services's salary ranges from $2,387 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $215,600 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HTC Global Services. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $13.7K
Data Scientist
$2.4K
Product Designer
$35.2K
Program Manager
$181K
Project Manager
$137K
Sales
$216K
Solution Architect
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HTC Global Services is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HTC Global Services is $129,350.

