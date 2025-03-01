Software Engineer compensation in United States at Honor totals $193K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $193K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Honor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$193K
$189K
$4K
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
