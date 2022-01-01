← Company Directory
GoGuardian
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GoGuardian Salaries

GoGuardian's salary ranges from $63,573 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $199,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoGuardian. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $185K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$121K
Data Scientist
$174K
Marketing Operations
$63.6K
Product Manager
$172K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At GoGuardian, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GoGuardian is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoGuardian is $173,130.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GoGuardian

Related Companies

  • Netradyne
  • Mozilla
  • Proofpoint
  • Clever
  • Envoy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources