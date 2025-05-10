← Company Directory
GetYourGuide
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

GetYourGuide Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at GetYourGuide ranges from €78.8K per year for L4 to €104K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GetYourGuide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/10/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€78.8K
€76.5K
€2.3K
€0
L5
Software Engineer
€86.7K
€82.6K
€4.1K
€23.7
L6
Senior Software Engineer
€104K
€102K
€2.3K
€0
L7
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

€146K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.3K+ (sometimes €273K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At GetYourGuide, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GetYourGuide in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €132,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GetYourGuide for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €95,698.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GetYourGuide

Related Companies

  • Skyscanner
  • KAYAK
  • Travelport
  • Convene
  • SmarterTravel
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources