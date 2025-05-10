GetYourGuide Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at GetYourGuide ranges from €78.8K per year for L4 to €104K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GetYourGuide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/10/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) €78.8K €76.5K €2.3K €0 L5 Software Engineer €86.7K €82.6K €4.1K €23.7 L6 Senior Software Engineer €104K €102K €2.3K €0 L7 Staff Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At GetYourGuide, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at GetYourGuide ?

