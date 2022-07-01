Galaxy Digital is a tech-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates five synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. Galaxy Digital is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Our mission is to drive systems change through technology. Today, we are primarily focused on digital assets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and how these technological innovations will drastically alter the way we store and transfer value.