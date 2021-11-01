← Company Directory
Fuzzy
Fuzzy Salaries

Fuzzy's salary ranges from $102,000 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $180,900 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fuzzy. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Recruiter
$102K
Software Engineer
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fuzzy is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fuzzy is $141,450.

