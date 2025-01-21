← Company Directory
FOX
  Salaries
  Accountant

  All Accountant Salaries

FOX Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at FOX ranges from $76.5K to $107K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FOX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$82.8K - $96.3K
Italy
Common Range
Possible Range
$76.5K$82.8K$96.3K$107K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at FOX?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at FOX in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $107,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FOX for the Accountant role in United States is $76,500.

Other Resources