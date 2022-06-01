← Company Directory
First Tech Federal Credit Union
First Tech Federal Credit Union Salaries

First Tech Federal Credit Union's salary ranges from $82,620 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $164,820 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of First Tech Federal Credit Union. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$82.6K
Data Scientist
$106K
Marketing
$148K

Project Manager
$165K
Software Engineer
$147K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at First Tech Federal Credit Union is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at First Tech Federal Credit Union is $147,233.

Other Resources