BECU Salaries

BECU's salary ranges from $61,353 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $134,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BECU. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$61.4K
Project Manager
$123K
Recruiter
$104K

Software Engineer
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BECU is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BECU is $113,543.

