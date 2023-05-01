Company Directory
Edge Impulse
    Edge Impulse provides machine learning tools for enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology enables developers to bring AI products to market faster and helps enterprise teams develop industry-specific solutions in weeks. They offer automation and low-code capabilities to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI with streaming data. With over 65,000 developers and partnerships with top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse delivers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence.

    edgeimpulse.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

