DISQO
DISQO Salaries

DISQO's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $266,325 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DISQO. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
$101K
Product Designer
$266K
Product Manager
$221K
Software Engineer
$180K
Software Engineering Manager
$202K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DISQO is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DISQO is $202,005.

