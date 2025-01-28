← Company Directory
Dairy Farmers of America
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Dairy Farmers of America Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Dairy Farmers of America ranges from $59.8K to $85.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dairy Farmers of America's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$67.8K - $77.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$59.8K$67.8K$77.1K$85.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Dairy Farmers of America to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Dairy Farmers of America?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Dairy Farmers of America sits at a yearly total compensation of $85,078. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dairy Farmers of America for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $59,843.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dairy Farmers of America

Related Companies

  • KeHE
  • GrubMarket
  • BIGGBY COFFEE
  • Hy-Vee
  • Shamrock Foods
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources