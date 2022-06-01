← Company Directory
DAIFUKU
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about DAIFUKU that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    With over 70 years of experience in automated material handling, Daifuku can tailor a solution to meet your unique challenge. We streamline processes, recapture floor space, decrease cycle time, and improve productivity with our systems: Automated Storage and Retrieval (AS/RS), High-speed Sortation, Conveyor and Transport, and Warehouse Management/Control Software.Daifuku America is the U.S. affiliate for Daifuku Co., Ltd. We have three divisions – Manufacturing & Distribution, Automotive, and Cleanroom.

    http://www.daifukuamerica.com
    Website
    1937
    Year Founded
    9,193
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for DAIFUKU

    Related Companies

    • Progress
    • EPAM Systems
    • Sprinklr
    • Forrester
    • HireRight
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources