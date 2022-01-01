← Company Directory
Cure.Fit
Cure.Fit Salaries

Cure.Fit's salary ranges from $10,492 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $159,807 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cure.Fit. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $55.5K
Business Analyst
$15.4K
Data Analyst
$30K

Data Scientist
$29.9K
Product Manager
$160K
Program Manager
$45.8K
Project Manager
$10.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$147K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cure.Fit, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cure.Fit is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,807. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cure.Fit is $37,877.

Other Resources