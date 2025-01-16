Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Culture Amp ranges from A$113K per year for L2 to A$188K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Culture Amp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
L2
A$113K
A$110K
A$2.4K
A$0
L3
A$158K
A$149K
A$9.1K
A$0
L4
A$188K
A$184K
A$1.8K
A$1.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Culture Amp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
