Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Culture Amp ranges from A$113K per year for L2 to A$188K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Culture Amp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) A$ -- A$ -- A$ -- A$ -- L2 Software Engineer A$113K A$110K A$2.4K A$0 L3 Senior Software Engineer A$158K A$149K A$9.1K A$0 L4 Staff Software Engineer A$188K A$184K A$1.8K A$1.7K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Culture Amp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Culture Amp ?

