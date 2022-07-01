← Company Directory
CrowdStreet
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CrowdStreet that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CrowdStreet is the leading online commercial real estate investing marketplace. Our customer, the individual investor, joins the CrowdStreet community to learn about and invest directly in institutional-quality private real estate deals. Our mission is to deliver the best online real estate investing experience and make it easy for individual investors to diversify their portfolios.CrowdStreet has been recognized as a leader in the commercial real estate and technology spaces. Recent accolades include:Forbes Top 500 Best Startup EmployerDeloitte Technology Fast 500Investopedia: Best Overall Real Estate Crowdfunding Site of 2021Gower: Industry Leader OR #1 Leading Real Estate Crowdfunding Marketplace2020 Top Places to Work, The Oregonian2020 Oregon Technology Awards Accelerate Company of the Year#5 for "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Oregon & SW Washington" by the Portland Business Journal.

    crowdstreet.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CrowdStreet

    Related Companies

    • Berkadia
    • Bungalow
    • Flyhomes
    • Princeton Property Management
    • Roofstock
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources