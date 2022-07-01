CrowdStreet is the leading online commercial real estate investing marketplace. Our customer, the individual investor, joins the CrowdStreet community to learn about and invest directly in institutional-quality private real estate deals. Our mission is to deliver the best online real estate investing experience and make it easy for individual investors to diversify their portfolios.CrowdStreet has been recognized as a leader in the commercial real estate and technology spaces. Recent accolades include:Forbes Top 500 Best Startup EmployerDeloitte Technology Fast 500Investopedia: Best Overall Real Estate Crowdfunding Site of 2021Gower: Industry Leader OR #1 Leading Real Estate Crowdfunding Marketplace2020 Top Places to Work, The Oregonian2020 Oregon Technology Awards Accelerate Company of the Year#5 for "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Oregon & SW Washington" by the Portland Business Journal.