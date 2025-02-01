Software Engineer compensation in India at CoinDCX ranges from ₹2.48M per year for L1 to ₹4.52M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CoinDCX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.48M
₹2.44M
₹40.7K
₹0
L2
₹4.03M
₹3.74M
₹288K
₹0
L3
₹4.12M
₹3.83M
₹285K
₹0
L4
₹4.52M
₹4.26M
₹164K
₹87.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
