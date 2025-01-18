← Company Directory
Coherent Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Coherent Solutions Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at Coherent Solutions totals PLN 199K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coherent Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Coherent Solutions
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per year
PLN 199K
Level
L3
Base
PLN 199K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Coherent Solutions?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Coherent Solutions in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 408,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coherent Solutions for the Backend Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 237,651.

Other Resources