CNA Insurance
CNA Insurance Salaries

CNA Insurance's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $211,140 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CNA Insurance. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Data Scientist
$112K
Financial Analyst
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$184K
Technical Program Manager
$211K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CNA Insurance is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CNA Insurance is $112,200.

