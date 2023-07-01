Clerk is a company that is revolutionizing the retail industry by providing innovative solutions to streamline store operations and enhance digital marketing. Their smart checkout displays, known as Grocery TV, combine video advertising with a product management platform to effectively engage customers and increase sales. By offering actionable reports and access to performance data, Clerk enables brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions that deliver immediate value. Founded in 2016 and based in Austin, TX, Clerk is at the forefront of transforming the way brands and retailers connect with their customers.