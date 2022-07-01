← Company Directory
Cervello
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cervello Salaries

Cervello's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $243,210 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cervello. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Program Manager
$243K
Project Manager
$148K
Software Engineer
$90.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cervello is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cervello is $148,255.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cervello

Related Companies

  • Mendix
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • Huntress
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources