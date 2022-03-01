← Company Directory
Ceres Imaging
Ceres Imaging Salaries

Ceres Imaging's salary ranges from $81,590 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $165,825 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ceres Imaging. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$166K
Human Resources
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$147K
Technical Program Manager
$81.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ceres Imaging is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceres Imaging is $123,250.

