Company Directory
Campus First
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Campus First that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Driven by innovation, Campus First is a boutique development and management firm that’s dedicated to reinventing the student housing experience. With in-depth knowledge of today’s student housing market, this full-service management company caters to the needs of individual communities, including students and parents alike. From world-class amenities to securing the perfect location, every property in the Campus First portfolio offers students an exciting opportunity to live life to the fullest, all the while giving them the space and the means to excel in an academic environment.

    campus1st.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Campus First

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources