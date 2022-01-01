← Company Directory
Branch
Branch Salaries

Branch's salary ranges from $48,192 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $246,225 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Branch. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $204K
Data Scientist
$113K
Marketing
$151K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Marketing Operations
$128K
Product Manager
$181K
Sales
$48.2K
Sales Engineer
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$246K
Solution Architect
$135K
The highest paying role reported at Branch is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Branch is $150,750.

