BOK Financial
BOK Financial Salaries

BOK Financial's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $133,330 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BOK Financial. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Customer Service
$74.5K
Data Analyst
$74.6K
Financial Analyst
$116K

Information Technologist (IT)
$47.8K
Software Engineer
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BOK Financial is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BOK Financial is $74,625.

