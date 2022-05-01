← Company Directory
BlaBlaCar
    BlaBlaCar is a community-based travel app enabling 26 million active members a year to share a ride in 21 countries. Its technology matches drivers with empty seats with passengers heading the same way, so they can share the cost of the trip. With the mission to be the go-to marketplace for shared travel, BlaBlaCar combines carpooling with bus journeys from over 4000 operators to offer a wide choice of affordable and sustainable travel solutions, all in one app.

    In 2022, BlaBlaCar’s trusted community connected 2 million meeting points worldwide and enabled 90 million human encounters. Carpool drivers saved 450 million euros, and all BlaBlaCar’s mobility services contributed to avoiding 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

    blablacar.com
    2006
    600
    $50M-$100M
