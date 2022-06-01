← Company Directory
Athene
    Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:• Retail fixed, fixed indexed and registered index-linked annuity products; • Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and • Institutional products, such as funding agreements and group annuity contracts related to pension risk transfers. Athene's subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company, Athene Securities, LLC, an Iowa-domiciled registered broker-dealer (member FINRA), and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.--The financial industry is ripe for change and Athene is leading the way. We’re determined to make retirement easier for you and other Americans by harnessing our passion, smarts and relentless spirit. Learn how to become an Athene financial professional at www.athene.com/contact.If you love a challenge and are driven to succeed, then Athene is your kind of company.

    athene.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    1,340
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

