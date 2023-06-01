← Company Directory
Assiduus Global
    Assiduus Global is a tech-enabled middleware company that provides digital distribution and supply chain management for brands to accelerate sales across global marketplaces. Their platform solves five barriers to entry and provides a unified order management system, warehouse management system, integrated shipping platform, and seller qualifier platform that provides actionable insights. They have a roster of esteemed clients and a track record of managing over $300M in GMV globally for clients, with zero attrition in the last four years, 900% growth in 2022, and is ranked No. 8 in Deloitte Fast 50 in 2022.

    assiduusglobal.com
    2018
    126
